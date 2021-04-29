Paula Badosa added another milestone in her flourishing career on Thursday by achieving her first win at the Mutua Madrid Open, against the Czech Barbora Krejcikova. The Spanish, who had lost twice in the first round (against Errani in 2015 and against Cornet in 2016, both times by withdrawal), won by 6-1 and 7-5 in 76 minutes and she will face the Swiss Jill Teichmann on Saturday, who surprised the fourth seed, Elina Svitolina.

Badosa was left at the gates of the main draw of the Spanish WTA 1,000 in 2017 and 2018 and could not participate in 2019. This year he removed the thorn with a convincing and worked victory on the court Arantxa Sánchez Vicario against the number 39 in the world, who has more successes as a doubles player than as a singles player but who has the class and talent typical of the great Czech school . They had never faced and Paula imposed her best moment of form, evidenced by that prestigious victory against the number one in the world, Ashleigh Barty, a few weeks ago in Charleston.

Very confident with her serve, especially in the first set where she did not concede any break, Badosa controlled the match and he knew how to wait his moment in the second sleeve to avoid that his rival equalized. A break to reach 6-5 and serve left him on a tray with a triumph that did not escape him and that allows him to momentarily gain three places in the ranking, up to 59th, the best of his career.

