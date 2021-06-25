For
From Saturday July 24 to Monday August 2. Musashino Forest Sport Plaza. Capacity for 10,000 spectators. New sports center that took three and a half years to build and cost 275 million euros. It will also serve as the venue for fencing
It is a net and racket sport that is not played with a ball, but with a shuttlecock. The court measures 13.4×5.1 m (singles) and 6.1 (doubles).
Matches to the best of three sets (the one who wins two). Each set consists of 21 points (which are achieved when the shuttlecock touches the opponent’s ground). To sign up for a set you need to reach 21 with two difference, which is no longer necessary when you reach 30.
172 players, 86 men and 86 women who can be part of singles, doubles and mixed doubles.
In men’s and women’s singles, 38 athletes divided into groups of 3 and 4 from which those classified for the eighth will come out.
The men’s, women’s and mixed doubles are played by 16 teams divided into four groups of 4 in which the first two go to the quarterfinals.
Each country can have a maximum of two representatives in modality (or two teams in doubles) as long as they have two classified among the 16 best in the world in singles or eight best in doubles. The rest may have one according to ranking, invitations and criteria such as that the five continents are represented.
Medal table (Top 20)
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|China
|18
|8
|fifteen
|41
|two
|Indonesia
|7
|6
|6
|19
|3
|South Korea
|6
|7
|6
|19
|4
|Denmark
|1
|3
|4
|8
|5
|Japan
|1
|1
|1
|3
|6
|Spain
|1
|0
|0
|1
|7
|Malaysia
|0
|6
|two
|8
|8
|UK
|0
|1
|two
|3
|9
|India
|0
|1
|1
|two
|10
|Netherlands
|0
|1
|0
|1
|eleven
|Russia
|0
|0
|1
|1
China has 41 medals (18 gold) of the 106 that have been distributed since Barcelona 1992. Indonesia and South Korea follow in the medal table. Denmark is the first non-Asian country. Japan, Thailand, Chinese Taipei … are current powers.
-
Kento Momota
Kento Momota
(Japan, 26 years old) The Japanese have dominated men’s badminton in the last three years with a surprising percentage of titles won.
-
Selection China
Selection China
China. Its huge number of top-level players and players makes it a favorite in all doubles events, although Indonesia or Japan have also shown potential.
-
Lin Dan
Lin Dan
‘Super Dan’ is considered the best. The Chinese is two times Olympic champion (Beijing and London) and five times of the world. At 37 years old, he is still active and in the elite.
-
Ling Gao
Ling Gao
The Chinese is the best doubles player in history and the one with the most Olympic medals of all badminton, four, since in Sydney she won two (gold in mixed and bronze in women’s doubles) and another two in Athens (gold in mixed and silver in females). He has nine World Cup medals, four gold.
