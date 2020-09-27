The Asian leg of the Badminton World Tour 2020 will take place in Bangkok (Thailand) in January next year, with the 2020 season now ending in 2021. The World Badminton Federation (WF) has given this information.

The WF issued a statement saying that the Asia phase in November cannot be held within the stipulated time given the logistics challenges for players due to the corona virus.

Good news! The Asian leg of the adjusted HSBC BWF World Tour 2020 will now be in Bangkok next January. The 2020 season will now finish in January 2021 @HSBC_Sport #HSBCbadminton #BWFWorldTour #badmintonhttps://t.co/GP40fPxIba – BWF (@bwfmedia) September 25, 2020

The BWF said that the federation has decided to host three tournaments, including two Super 1000 Asia Open and BWF World Tour Finals, with the cooperation of the Thailand Badminton Union and the government to ensure a safe environment for Thailand. Earlier this month, the BWF decided to postpone the Thomas and Uber Cup Finals 2020 after several teams withdrew due to Corona.

