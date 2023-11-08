Badminton | Ville Lång keeps his mouth shut about Finnish badminton – one solution would mean the end of his job

Ville Lång is the head coach of the Finnish Badminton Association. He sees every day how bad the situation is regarding top players in Finland.

“When the level of requirements drops enough, so at some point it will look good. Today, however, there were players, and everyone had a good time. It’s really nice.”

The words come from the head coach of the Finnish Badminton Association Ville Långin from the mouth. The sentences tell what kind of state the development of top players is in in Finland. And the speech is just beginning.

Lång, 38, is a former top player. At his best, he was ranked 21st on the world list, which is well ahead of today’s players.

For the sake of comparison, let’s say that Finland’s number one men’s player Kalle Koljonen has at its best been ranked number 51.

So Lång knows what it takes to get to the top. He tried to share that knowledge with the young players when he started as the head coach of the national team in 2021. However, frustration and disappointment have crept in alongside the enthusiasm.

“When I came here, I was a bit naive. I thought I would come and make a difference and get the players excited. But the coach shouldn’t even be the one to get excited, even though the coach sometimes has an important role in maintaining motivation.”

“However, the player must already have the passion to make a fire.”

“ “From time to time, it also happens that someone burns a cone during training and just goes.”

Lång runs morning workouts at Mäkelänrinte high school for high school age and older. According to Lång, most of the players have one thing in common.

“The desire for development seems to be missing. We’re just doing it. You don’t really think that you want to move forward or you don’t understand what it requires. It would require the athletes to take a little bit of their own responsibility. It can’t just be that you come to the hall and have everything thrown at you without doing anything yourself.”

In addition to the player material – or because of it – there are big questions to be answered in Finnish badminton, according to Lång. One solution proposed by Lång would probably mean the end of his own work, but we’ll get to that a little later.

The list of challenges is long.

The state of Finland’s top badminton draws Ville Lång seriously.

Lång says that although young people are nice and well-behaved, many seem to lack the necessary respect for their training partners, coaches and the sport. Things are not taken seriously enough.

For example, about half of the players sign up for training within the deadline. It is also not unusual for a player to finish training earlier in order to have time to visit the sauna.

To the top According to Lång, with a few exceptions, the determination and perseverance required to get there is no longer visible in the players’ actions.

According to Lång, impatience and haste are strongly visible in conversations with young players and their parents.

Badminton is a very physical sport where there are no shortcuts. Yet they are constantly sought after. It means “shopping culture”, i.e. trying to find a coach who could possibly take you to the top the fastest.

“There are players who can go to the training sessions of up to five different coaches. No one knows what the other is doing, and everyone is trying to give a quick fix.”

“ “Many have really smart and successful parents. I don’t understand how they can think that they themselves would understand enough about a sport where there are no professionals.”

“I’ve told some 17-18-year-old players that they can be at their peak in maybe ten years. They look at what the guy is talking about like a cheap sausage.”

Besides the player, behind the coaches’ “shopping” are the payers, i.e. the parents. Lång wonders why parents are so fiercely ambitious about their children’s hobbies in the first place.

One explanation is parents’ unrealistic expectations and views of their children’s level. If the peak is perceived to be close, the temptation to reach it as quickly as possible increases.

“I’ve heard that some parents assume their children are within touching distance of the top of Europe. For example, have succeeded in a competition where the best have not really participated. When we go to the European Championships, none of them will win match after match. There’s a lot of living in an illusion.”

Lång sees three options for solving the situation in Finland’s top badminton.

According to Lång, many badminton players also live in the same illusion. Even though the graph showing the world ranking of Finnish players is steadily downward, some players see that Finnish badminton is doing quite well.

“They say we make good dune. Perhaps, measured as a hobby, this is the case. Then I watch the 16 year olds run backwards and fall over. The results drop, and the perceptions of those involved in the community about the level of requirements for doing things are far from each other. In what way have we been doing really well?”

The players and when it comes to families, there is a lot to be desired, but there are also other challenges. One big question is what the union’s role should be.

From the point of view of the association, one of the goals of the operation is to have international level achievers. What “internationally successful” means is not defined. That also causes problems, because there is already a huge difference between success at the World Cup and European Championship. Not to mention that, for example, reaching the semi-finals in any tournament played outside of Finland would be enough for success.

“ “If Nella could get her physics right, she would be damn good.”

“This discussion has now been held by the racing clubs and the federation during the autumn, and very different views have emerged. At the moment, we are working to find a common line that everyone could commit to.”

In addition to sharpening the goals, Lång sees the union’s mission as a big question. For example, the player path from child to adult is something that requires a decision.

“Does it matter if we have the best player path in the world from 10 years old to adult? Can such a thing be kept in a country of this size?”

Olympic level players only Kalle Koljonen has risen to the top with the help of the system. From the former peaks Lång, Anu Nieminen and Pontus Jäntti have been more travelers of their own way. The latter category includes some of the current tops Nella Nyqvist and Joakim Oldorff.

Nyqvist and Oldorff played in the Arctic Open top tournament in Vantaa. Nyqvist lost his opening round match against Denmark To Mia Blichfeldt as 15–21, 13–21. Blichfeldt is ranked 18th in the world and was at his best ranked 11th.

“Nella had better shots, and she was tactically better. However, the Dane was physically much better. If Nella could get her physics right, she would be damn good.”

Nella Nyqvist is one of the biggest promises in Finnish badminton, but her physique is not yet at the level of other areas of the game.

Oldorff made it to the tournament through qualifying, and the road rose up in the first round of the main event.

“Joakim has the basics right. He copes well and is well grounded. At the same time, there are also clear development targets: strength, elasticity, resilience and determination in solving the ball.”

At the beginning of November, Joakim Oldorff was ranked 90th in the world.

Nyqvist and Oldorff do not change the big picture. No, even if they win the European Championship gold, which Lång thinks could be a good goal for the association’s elite sports activities.

However, for those treading the paths of the federation, achieving EC gold would require significantly more determined action from all current players. The clubs focus on sports training, but physics would require significant additional attention. Children’s immobility also comes to the fore in the case of badminton players.

“Today’s youth do not have the necessary physical foundations. That is by far the biggest challenge. Practicing physics is super easy, even if it’s not fun.”

According to Lång, the big challenge is that the federation and the clubs have not been able to cooperate for the benefit of Finnish top badminton.

With Lång there are three options to resolve the situation.

One is a clearly defined player path, where reaching the next step requires meeting certain criteria.

“In my opinion, this is also the best option at the moment and a goal that I would at least like to participate in for a longer period of time, even though it requires long-term work.”

“Currently, there would not be many players at any level. In the future, however, it would be clear to, for example, 8-year-olds and their parents that when they grow up a little, they have to meet the criteria in order to move forward.”

“ “It’s a flash of light. They are excited and motivated. They like to make fun, that’s enough for me. It’s the right kind of coaching aimed at the top.”

Another option is to continue with the current model, where training is held, but the level of requirements is more suitable for hobby activities than competitive sports – not to mention elite sports.

“Let’s keep the ball up. If you want to play from Sulki, welcome. There is no need to commit to anything.”

The third option is clearly the most radical. In that case, the association would stop all coaching activities, with the exception of training at Mäkelänrinte high school.

The camp activity would end, as well as the training of the intensive group and middle schoolers, and the coaching of the group established for under 23-year-olds would end.

“This would probably mean that I would no longer have a job in my current role, but instead of thinking about that, I want to focus on developing the sport.”

Speaking turn pause for a moment. It is necessary to ask if there is anything positive in Finnish badminton. A long silence follows.

“We have smart and nice young people. And our Olympic streak will continue in Paris next summer.”

A slightly longer silence follows. After that, Lång highlights the group established for under 23-year-olds, whose activities started this fall. There are four young men in their twenties in the group.

“It’s a flash of light. They are excited and motivated. They like to make fun, that’s enough for me. It’s the right kind of coaching aimed at the top.”