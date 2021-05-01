Badminton The second on the world list was too hard – Kalle Koljonen, who made history, bent in the badminton European Championship semi-final

Axelsen, second on the world list, grabbed a convincing victory. Koljonen’s European Championship bronze is historical in Finnish.

World list second to the handsome Viktor Axelsen was To Kalle Koljonen too hard resistance in the semi-finals of the Badminton European Championships.

The Danish, who was ranked number one in the European Championships in Kiev, advanced to the final by winning Koljonen’s 21-14, 21-14.

“A successful race. Viktor is one of the best players in the world and for a reason. Yes, it is really difficult to play against him, in every way, ”Koljonen commented in the press release.

Koljonen, who is ranked 80th on the world list, will be placed in bronze in the European Championships in Kiev. This is the first adult European Championship medal in badminton singles in Finland. Previously, Finnish players had reached the European Championship semi-finals at their best in doubles.

The Danish European Championship final will see a Danish encounter, as they will hit each other in the semi-finals to be played later today. Hans-Kristian Vittinghus and Anders Antonsen.

Semi started steadily but pretty quickly Axelsen pulled a few points difference to Koljo. After that, the opening round advanced with the Danish leading by about five points. At the end of the set, Axelsen moved Koljo with his punches around the field and rolled to a clear winning streak.

In the second set, Koljonen led 7–4. After that, Axelsen won six points in a row. Koljonen could no longer stand side by side, and the lot and the match went to the rock-hard Dane.

Koljosen the performance in Kiev was handsome. On the way to the semi-finals, he defeated the seventh place finisher in the tournament, among other things Toma Junior Popovin and third ranked Rasmus Gemken. Danish Gemke is ranked 12th on the world list.

Koljonen said on Friday Ylellethat the semi-finals should ensure his entry into the Tokyo Olympics. The Olympic badminton venues will not be finally known until mid-June.

CEO of the Badminton Association Ville Valorinta believes Koljonen’s example will increase interest in badminton.

“Kalle’s amazing performance in Kiev gives him an excellent starting point to prepare for the upcoming Olympics and, more generally, it strengthens the belief that Finland has the potential to compete at the top level of the sport,” Valorinta said in a press release.

“We believe that the example given by Kalle will increase the interest of the sport among new enthusiasts and further increase the motivation of our promising juniors and thus help the badminton community realize the vision to make badminton a sporting phenomenon in Finland this decade.”