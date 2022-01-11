Tuesday, January 11, 2022
Badminton The headwind helped Kalle Koljonen to a quick victory in the Italian badminton open

January 11, 2022
In the second round, Koljonen will face Sergei Sirant of Russia.

Kalle Koljonen started badminton at the Indian Open with a win in Delhi. Koljonen defeated the Indian in the first round match Kartikey Gulshan Kumarin 21–11, 21–15.

“The game went really well. I played with the headwind in the first round, so the attack worked and the Indian could not defend, ”Koljonen repeated the events in the Badminton Association’s press release.

“In the second installment, I played against the wind. I had to play a little more patiently and wait for the opportunity to decide what suited my opponent’s style of play. At the end of the lot, I was able to take the points tube and win thanks to it. ”

Koljonen, who is ranked 63rd on the world list, will face the Russian in the second round Sergei Sirantinwith a ranking of 76.

