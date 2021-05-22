Badminton The badminton point reform collapsed by less than one percent

For badminton, 11-point lots were suggested using the best of five system.

International the Badminton Federation (BWF) voted on the new batch system on Saturday, but it collapsed extremely narrowly. The passage would have required two-thirds of the vote, according to Reuters.

In badminton, matches are played with the best of three system (two winning rounds are needed to win) so that 21 points are needed to win the set. The proposed system would be played with a best-in-five system (three winning lots), where the lottery win would come off by 11 points.

The new system was proposed by representatives of Indonesia and the Maldives and supported by South Korea and Taiwan. The background to the reform would have been to increase the interest in matches and make the sport more suitable for television broadcasts.

Proposal received 66.31 per cent of the 282 votes, which was rejected by a meager approximately 0.35 per cent.

“Our members have spoken and despite a very small margin, BWF respects the decision to continue the 21-point lots,” BWF Chairman Poul-Erik Hoyer said.

An attempt was made to change the batch point system for the second time. The proposal also failed in 2018.