Indian men’s badminton player Ajay Jayram has said that he was stopped from boarding a Danish flight from Bengaluru on Friday morning. Jayaram was to be Ravana for the Denmark Open Super Series. Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth and Shubhankar Dey departed from Delhi on an Air France flight last night, while Jayaram was scheduled to leave from British Airways on Friday morning.33-year-old Jayaram tweeted continuously saying that he was not allowed to go even though he had a Sea Schengen visa and Kovid-19 negative certificate. Jayaram appealed to Air France to help him travel to Denmark.

He wrote, ‘I had to go from Bengaluru to Denmark to play Denmark Open tonight. I had a C type visa and also a Kovid negative certificate and invitation letter from the organizers. I want to know if I can go from Air France. ‘

He wrote, ‘I was to leave by British Airways this morning. The rest of the Indian team had left Delhi last night from Air France, they also had a C type Schengen visa which I also have. Please help me. ‘

He also tagged Sports Minister Kiran Rijiju and the Prime Minister’s Office in this tweet. The Super 750 tournament is scheduled to be played in Odense between 13 and 18 October.