Badminton | Koljonen faces the world’s best player in the EC quarterfinals: “We’re not going to humiliate you”

Koljonen advanced to the quarterfinals of the European Games with a 2–0 win.

Finland Kalle Koljonen advanced to the European Men’s Badminton quarter-finals at the multi-sport European Games by knocking off Azerbaijan Ade Resky Dwicahyon set 2–0 (21–18, 21–14).

In Friday’s quarterfinals, Koljosen faces a world-class challenge, as he will face the gold medalist of the Tokyo Olympics and the world number one from Denmark. Viktor Axelsen.

“Today, the match was pretty much under control, except for the beginning of the first set. In the semifinals, opposition is very possible, but we will not be humiliated,” Koljonen said in the Olympic Committee’s press release.

Badminton has EC status in the European Games.

Finns were also seen at the European Games on Thursday in shooting, fencing and ski jumping. Women’s trap The fairy tale Mäkelä-Nummela and Nora Antikainen are in third and fourth place after the opening day.

Finnish women finished 15th in the team competition in kalpa fencing, and 15th in the men’s normal hill Vilho Palosaari was 16th as the best Finn.