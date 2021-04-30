Badminton Kalle Koljonen went speechless after confirming the historic medal: “I have to process this result for a moment”

Koljonen, 27, survived the semifinals of the European Championships by defeating the Danish Rasmus Gemke directly in two innings. At the same time, he secured the first adult badge medal in badminton history in Finnish history.

“I’m happy, but I need a moment to process this result,” Koljonen said in a Badminton Association press release.

Koljonen survived the semi-finals of the European Championships in Kiev by defeating the Dane Rasmus Gemken directly in two batches I read 21–15, 21–19.

Gemke was placed third in the European Championships.

“This was the best badminton I’ve played. I have known that by playing my best game I can challenge the top players in Europe, but in this race I have managed to maintain the level of the game all the time, ”Koljonen said.

27 years old The badminton player already reached the semi-finals when he survived to a small number of Finns.

Before him the same have reached only Pontus Jäntti, Robert Liljequist, Anu Nieminen, Jyri Aalto and Nanna Vainio.

Indonesian head coach of the national team Teguh Santoso said in a Badminton Association press release Koljonen managed to play with good tactics.

“He kept the focus in his own game otherwise except in the middle of the second set, where the opponent scored points as the concentration slackened,” Santoso analyzed.

“I reminded him to go back to his own game and tactics, and it worked. I am really moved by this result. ”

Koljonen in turn, thanked the head coach profusely. According to Koljonen, Santoso has made his attacking game more versatile and taken the game to a new level.

“Preparations for the race also went well despite the corona. I have been able to train and live the life of a top athlete, ”Koljonen commented.

In Saturday’s semi-final, Koljonen will face a Dane Viktor Axelsenin, which is ranked number one in the European Championships. Axelsen won bronze at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.