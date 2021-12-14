Badminton Kalle Koljonen stumbled upon a Dutchman at the World Badminton World Championships

Koljonen lost his second round match in Spain.

Kalle Koljosen progression at the World Badminton Championships in your second round.

Koljonen lost to the Netherlands in a tournament in Huelva, Spain To Mark Caljouw readings 21–14, 20–22, 11–21.

Koljonen started the hour-long 11-minute match with a winning win, but after that the game became increasingly clear to the Dutch.

In his opening match, Koljonen knocked out the Mexican Lino Munozin continuing on Sunday.

Koljonen represented Finland at the Tokyo Olympics and was ranked 15th at the time.