Badminton | Kalle Koljonen made it to the playoffs in EC badminton

Koljonen won one set from Anders Antonsen.

Finland the best badminton player of the moment Kalle Koljonen seriously challenged Europe’s top player, Denmark, on Wednesday Anders Antonsen.

Koljonen won the opening set 21–15 in the final match of the European Games men’s singles group B, but the second-placed Dane of the tournament won the set 2–1.

However, the result was enough for Koljose to get a place in Thursday’s quarterfinals.

“It went well, even though I lost in the third set. Maybe a little after winning the first round, the charging ran out when the next place was secured, which affected the second round. In the third set, I got my focus back and the match went really well, but unfortunately, in a 15-15 situation, Antonsen got a good shot,” Koljonen told the Finnish Olympic Committee in the bulletin.

The European Games have the status of the European Championships in badminton.

Wednesday’s program also included the ski jumping men’s normal hill team competition, which was moved to Thursday due to bad conditions.