Badminton European Championship medalist Kalle Koljonen’s corona test was negative, the Danish semi-final opponent had to give up the final

Four Danish players have been corona-infected at the European Badminton Championships.

Historical Badminton player who won the European Championship bronze Kalle Koljonen has remained healthy at the European Championships in the sport, although in Kiev coronavirus infections have hit Danes in particular.

Executive Director of the Badminton Association Ville Valorinta told STT that Koljonen and the coach Teguh Santosolle the corona tests performed were negative.

“They were tested in the morning for the trip home,” Valorinta said. The duo is scheduled to return home on Monday.

On Sunday made sure Koljonen’s Saturday semi-opponent, a Dane Viktor Axelsen unable to play a duel in the final. He has to give up the match, so the first European championship of his career will take Denmark Anders Antonsen.

The result of the corona sample given by Axelsen before the semi-final was confirmed positive after the match.

Axelsen was retested in Kiev, and according to news agency Ritzau, the retest was also positive. Axelsen is asymptomatic, according to Ritzau. Due to the test results, he will be subjected to a 13-day hotel quarantine in Kiev.

In all four Danish players have been infected with corona in Kiev. Valorinta said that the Finns had received information from the race organizers that Koljonen had not been exposed to the corona in the semi-finals.

Koljonen won Finland’s first ever European Adult Medal in badminton doubles. The medal was decided by Koljonen after winning the third-ranked Denmark in the semi-finals Rasmus Gemken.

The European Championship success keeps Koljonen at the Olympic venue in Tokyo. The Olympic ranking will be strengthened in mid-June.