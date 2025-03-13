Jens-Frederik Nielsenleader of the demokraatit party, who has won the elections in Greenland with 29.9% of the votes, thus culminates a meteoric political career. He studied Social Sciences at the University of Groenland, in Nuuk, and was known as Bádminton player … and champion in multiple categories on the island. He compatible sports and politics until, in 2020, he passed administrative functions in the party and ended up elected president without any internal opposition.

His appointment as Minister of Labor and Natural Resources of Greenlandia, in the Cabinet of Kielsen VIIt was a surprise, but in February 2021 he retired his government party and new elections were held, in which he lost a lot of support and was as the third most voted party. Nielsen seemed at that time to have turned off, as an ascending star of the local Greenlandic politics, but then Russia invaded Ukraine, the meaning and geostrategic importance of Greenland gave a turnaround, as his political figure.

At a time when the island seriously raises the orderly independence of Denmark and in which Donald Trump He insists on negotiating with the Greenlandic government, his ability to express himself in Greenlandés, Danish and English seems to have been especially appreciated by voters, as well as their moderation. At 33, the historical domain of the SIUMUT and Inuit Ataqatigiit parties has been broken since 1979 and becomes the interlocutor, not only with the Denmark government, but also with Trump and with Putin.

“People want a change … we want more economy to finance our prosperity,” he said Jens-Frederik Nielsen In his first reaction to the electoral success of his party. “We do not want independence tomorrow, we want a good base,” he reduced temporary expectations. Its degree of moderation will be conditioned by the fact that it must now form a coalition and depending on the partners you choose. The current ruling parties, Inuit, Atqatigiit, of the Prime Minister I mutated B. Egedeand Siumut came to 36% of the votes together, compared to 66.1% of four years ago, which means that the Greenlanders are not supporters of the complete secession of Denmark.

In addition to “real negotiations with Denmark on a road map for independence” with a “low speed in the process”, Nielsen has promised the “lowest possible level” of taxes on work income and a corporate tax also smaller. It focuses on a lower bureaucracy and a public sector slimmed. Clearly rejects the purchase offer of the president of the United States, Donald Trump: «Let’s be clear: Greenland is not for sale. Not today. Tomorrow no. Never, ever, ”they are his words, but he is open to narrower cooperation with the United States and has investigated the possibility of a” free association “with Denmark and the United States.

His intention is now to tantage all parties and look for a solid majority. “It may be that some of the things we have to agree on are very heavy, but we have to talk openly about that,” he said.

Kuno FenckerNaleraq leader, he has made the first wink: “On a personal level, there is a lot of policy in Demokraatit with which I agree and we can gather easily,” he said, willing to a process of independence “somewhat longer.” Also the great loser of the elections and so far regional president, I mutated B. EgedeHe has announced that «we are ready to talk to Demokraatit. What do they have to offer, who do they want to collaborate, what do they want to collaborate?

«The day of the elections in Greenland was a cheerful day and a celebration of democracy. I would like to congratulate Demokraatit for a very good choice, “said Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen,” the Danish government expects to interest with the future Naalakkersuisut. “