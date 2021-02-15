Badminton 14-year-old Nella Nyqvist measures her level against adult stars in the Badminton European Championships: “Maybe a little exciting”

Finland will start its contract on Tuesday in the mixed teams’ European Championships against rocky Denmark.

Finland will face a tough test at the European Badminton Mixed Teams Championships right on Tuesday against reigning champion Denmark.

“Maybe a little exciting, but I think it’s going well. The excitement starts no later than during the first game, ”the top promise Nella Nyqvist, 14, says.

Nyqvist snapped Joakim Oldorffin in the same way last fall, bronze from the European Championships for under-19s. At the European Championships for girls under 15, Nyqvist celebrated gold a year ago.

“Denmark is a bad opponent and there is a really broad level. We really have to play in order to win in some form of play. Sport is nice because anything is possible. We are going to beat Denmark. It’s great to see where your level goes, ”Oldorff says.

Vantaa In addition to Nyqvist and 18-year-old Oldorff, the Finnish team includes in the European Championships Kalle Koljonen, Eetu Heino, Valtteri Nieminen, Anton Kaisti, Anton Monnberg, Jesper Paul, Jenny Nyström, Iina Suutarinen, Mathilda Lindholm, Hanna Karkaus mixed Nella Siilasmaa.

In addition to Denmark, the Finnish block includes Scotland and Germany. There will be eight countries in the Games starting on Tuesday, and due to the corona situation, the matches will be played without an audience. The European Championships for adults will be played for the first time in Finland.

“Of course, it would have been really nice if, on behalf of the audience, it could be seen even better that this is a home race. Anyway, it’s great to play, ”Oldorff says.

Coronavirus pandemic has also messed up top badminton. Nyqvist and Oldorff say they were able to train more normally.

“There have been more sport exercises in small groups. Of course, the Korona time has affected careful hygiene: face masks for workouts, hands are washed, safety intervals are kept, and equipment is washed in the gym. This has not had a terrible effect on the training program, ”Oldorff lists.

Nyqvist is set to have other prestigious events on its calendar this year as well.

“If the European Championships for under-17s are held, the goal is to have medals in them,” he says.

For Oldorff and Nyqvist, the adult championships are already second in their careers. Where would the duo like to be badminton players in a few years?

“The 2024 Paris Olympics are a longer-term goal for me,” Oldorff says.

“Being at the forefront of Europe then,” Nyqvist continues.

Bridge at the moment the duo’s thoughts are at home.

“I’ve never been terribly excited about games. I’ve been training very recently, and the mood is confident, “Oldorff summarized.

In mixed team competitions, there are five games in each match: doubles and doubles, and mixed doubles. Playing line-ups will be announced on match days.

“It hasn’t been terribly gone through who is playing against anyone yet,” Oldorff said Monday afternoon.