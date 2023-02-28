The government wants to make it easier to prosecute people guilty of human trafficking and exploitation of migrant workers. The bill that regulates this will go into consultation on Tuesday. This means that the parties involved are given the opportunity to respond to it before it is submitted.

Part of the bill is that serious abuses in the workplace can be tackled better. To this end, the new crime of ‘serious prejudice’ will be included in the law. This means that employers are punishable if they abuse a vulnerable situation in the workplace. This could be by paying people far too little wages, having them work too long hours, housing them poorly or restricting their freedom by confiscating their passports, for example.

"Human trafficking leads to personal tragedies and is harmful to society as a whole," said State Secretary Eric van der Burg (Asylum and Migration). "It is up to us to protect victims." Minister Karien van Gennip (Social Affairs) believes that labor migrants are still too often confronted with abuses. "Only the threshold to prosecute perpetrators is too high." She calls the bill 'a new step to improve the position of labor migrants in the Netherlands'.

The bill also makes it easier to deal with people who profit financially from human trafficking. The law also describes more clearly which behavior is punishable, so that, for example, the police, the Labor Inspectorate, the Public Prosecution Service and judges can handle it better.