Mexico.- “When we talk about misapplied surgeriesthe losses are not material, losses are livesThey are mothers of small children, 30-year-old women who undergo surgery and die in the operating room, they are 55-year-old women with adolescent children and grandchildren, and that is unfortunate,” says the aesthetic plastic surgeon, Arturo Ramírez Montañana.

the doctor, President of the Mexican Association of Plastic, Aesthetic and Reconstructive Surgerycriticizes the practice of the activity by general practitioners, nurses without specialization or personnel without certification, who every day, he assures, are the cause of deaths of women due to surgeries or poorly developed procedures.

Para Debate recognizes that patients have the freedom to say what and how they want to look, but the surgeon can always set their limits. He doesn’t shake his pulse when it’s his turn to snub a husband or boyfriend who makes requests for her partner.

“I’m not going to do what the husband or boyfriend says against the patient’s will,” he says. Ramírez Montañana, will preside today the AMCPER International Annual Congress, from Mazatlán, Sinaloa, with at least 1,200 surgeons from all over the country and 100 from Sinaloa.

Faced with procedures that do not leave good results, there is the criticism that plastic surgeons only want to operate. That responds?

I believe that the first thing a patient has to look for is a serious plastic surgeon, and seriousness begins first with school. Not all who claim to be plastic surgeons are plastic surgeons. Suddenly you see clinics and spas that perform surgeries and do not have the papers or have a responsible surgeon; sometimes they are nurses who worked with a plastic surgeon, sometimes they are general practitioners who pose as plastic surgeons, without being one.

The first part that I would recommend, if you are going to have plastic surgery, is to find a certified surgeon, that is the most important thing. Because if not, you will not know into whose hands you are falling.

That’s why we see news every day that an announcer or a businesswoman died at the hands of surgeons who were not certified, who were not surgeons. I think that’s the most important message. How do you know? There are nationwide directories on the internet, the plastic surgeon directory page. Who grants the certification is the Mexican Council of Plastic Surgery.

In Sinaloa, women who allegedly received aesthetic processes in spas or others have also recently died. What do you think is failing?

There is no such thing as zero-risk surgery. Why? Because any surgery, as simple as it may be, even extracting some teeth, or Bichats, which is a 15-minute surgery, even that surgery has risks, bleeding, infections, you have to be put under anesthesia, we can have reactions to anesthesia, etc. .

When surgeries are carried out, the patient is healthy, without any health conflict, in the correct facilities, which are well-equipped operating rooms, with everything necessary to deal with any possible complication, when the surgeon has all the preparation, all the papers , knowledge, and when the surgery that is going to be done is not a very long surgery or combined with many others and things like that, even so, with all conditions in favor, there is risk. If there are any complications, the surgeon is trained and the anesthesiologist is trained to carry out his function.

Now, if when all the conditions are in your favor there are risks, imagine when the conditions are not in your favor, imagine if instead of being an operating room it was a spa that had absolutely nothing.

Now imagine the amount of risk that is taken. When the conditions are not in your favor, the possibility of that collapsing is very high, and that is terrible, but sometimes they put a very attractive price on them.

On social networks they are told that this is the right thing to do and the only thing that is endangering the lives of patients. The recommendation is the same, a certified plastic surgeon is not going to dare to do procedures in a third-class clinic, or in a spa, because his title, his preparation, cost him a lot. The recommendation is to see a board certified plastic surgeon.

One of the procedures that is most offered in Sinaloa via social networks are the minilipos. Is it really safe only with local anesthesia, for example? Tell us about this procedure.

It’s a lie, liposuction is liposuction. It sounds more commercially attractive to say “minilipo”, but it has the same risks, because you have to apply anesthesia to patients, you have to insert a cannula. A 30-40 centimeter cannula is needed. In inexperienced hands, when they are inserting the cannula, that is why patients die, because they perforate their intestine, they perforate their liver, they have entered the thorax. The term “minilipo” does not exist, it is simply a commercial way to trick and deceive people, making them believe that it is a simple and safe procedure.

Do you think that the normalization of plastic surgeries makes you forget that they also have their risks?

Yes, it is sad, because what is at stake is the life of the patients. It is true that most women are young, who have a high chance of getting ahead, without complications, but there are also many who do not do so well and are injured for the rest of their lives. Having an operation, even a small one, is not cutting your nails or hair. Invading your body, doing an assault on your body where there may be scars and things like that, I think plastic surgery has to be taken seriously.

In what situations is reconstructive surgery applied for a cosmetic surgery or a previous poorly performed cosmetic procedure? When they are injected with biopolymers, for example.

Most biopolymers are banned to begin with. They do not even have a permit from Cofepris or the Ministry of Health to be applied as they are. We have had patients who inject them with baby oil, mineral oil, industrial-grade silicone, that silicone with which they glue the windows, they put it in to be sterilized, and they inject it into you.

Once you are injected with a biopolymer, you will never be able to remove it again in your life. There is no way you can stick a syringe in and it will come out, because when you inject the biopolymer it gets into the tissue and you can’t do anything. I would tell you, everything that seems to be so easy: I arrive, inject myself, inject my buttocks and that’s it, in two days I’m perfect, it has high degrees of very serious complications and health problems for the rest of the patients’ lives. in many cases, and that’s sad.

Culturally it is known that many men go to the office to accompany their partners to ask for the surgery. How do you deal with this?

Often the husband, boyfriend or whoever accompanies the patient, but who should be happy in the end is the patient. As a surgeon, the one who should be listened to is the patient. I’m not going to do what her husband or boyfriend says against her will.

For you, where is the limit? For example, when you can see patients with many plastic surgeries.

The limit is in the patient. Most patients have reasonably good cosmetic taste. Of course, there are patients who do have a slightly more distorted image. The surgeon has the ability to accept or not accept these patients. Finally, the patient will have to find a surgeon who does please her and does what she wants. I do not think that patients are wrong for someone who wants more bust or less bust, it is a matter of personal taste.

There are other types of limits, for example, the patient who wants to have seven surgeries in one go. That, each surgery that you add, you increase the risks because you increase the amount of anesthesia, the surgical times, the number of wounds and all that increases the risks. Although the patient has the means to pay, all this increases the risks. The surgeon has to set the limit. It’s much better to do things progressively.

Patterns and ideals

From his experience, the surgeon shared that plastic surgery has been socially driven from the desire to look better. Everyone, he maintained, has parts of their body that bother them and that makes them look for a solution. However, he recognized the influence of countries like the United States, where beauty stereotypes are very marked, or Mexican actors and actresses, or even areas of the country, from Tijuana, Monterrey, or Sinaloa.

“Everyone wants to have the body of JLo, of the Kardashians, Belinda’s nose, everyone wants to have the eyes of such an actor. They are the patterns we have of aesthetics, ”he said.

With the congress that will take place from March 30 to April 2 in Mazatlán, the plastic surgeons of Mexico will share the latest information in the world of plastic surgery.

The data

Plastic surgeons

The Mexican Council of Plastic, Aesthetic and Reconstructive Surgery is the entity that grants plastic surgeons the certification to practice in legal standards. Citizens can search for their surgeon at the following link, https://cmcper.org.mx/directorio/

Injections in the body and face?

The doctor warned of the use of biopolymers, which are substances that are offered as collagen, Botox or even hyaluronic acid, but which are actually dangerous compounds of toxic substances for the body.