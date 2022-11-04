Who will have to assume the political cost of the tremendous mistake of his proposal to build the Museo del Narco in Badiraguato, is the mayor Jose Paz Lopez Elenes, because it no longer matters what the end has been, everything is erased in a “tweet” or rather two, the first, from Governor Rubén Rocha and the second, from the Secretary of Government, Enrique Inzunza.

Both Rubén Rocha and Enrique Inzunza are Badiraguatenses who absolutely rejected the possibility of creating a Narco Museum in their native municipality and came to the defense, in fact, the two of them are proof that in that land governors, presidents of the Supreme Court of Justice and prominent politicians.

Simply no one from the current state and federal government could support an occurrence of that level, much less the national climate where the opposition builds the narrative of stigmatizing the municipality of Badiraguato as the place where government agreements and crime are made.

Let us remember that in the last visit of President López Obrador to Sinaloa the rumor was handled that he had been in Badiraguato “with who knows what purposes”, in the end it was confirmed that AMLO was only in Los Mochis to spend the night, the official event was in Salvador Alvarado and traveled to the Culiacán airport to take a flight to CDMX.

Add to this that in January of next year another AMLO tour to Sinaloa is expected and the municipality of Badiraguato is included on the agenda to review the construction of highway works. Imagine if they let the idea of ​​José Paz López Elenes advance, capable of asking President López Obrador to lay the first stone of the Museum.

The oven is not for buns! Perhaps there is no one to advise the mayor of Badiraguato, who does not see the storm?. Too bad because he had reacted very well by dismissing the rumors of AMLO’s visit to his municipality, but the proposal of the Narco Museum is tremendously blundered, because it adds fuel to the fire.

For his part, Governor Rubén Rocha immediately came out to reject the proposal with a tweet saying: “I absolutely do not share, and I emphatically reject, the idea of ​​building a drug trafficking museum in Badiraguato. The municipality in which I was born is historically distinguished by its vocation for work, kindness and the loyalty of its people”.

In the thread he shared on twitter, he also points out the following: “These characteristic values ​​prevail over any insidiousness that seeks to stigmatize this noble land.”

While Enrique Inzunza publishes: “I was born in Badiraguato, like my parents and grandparents. Working that land, I learned from them the value of work, the sense of duty and respect. Humble but proud people that rises high above the snares and disqualifications of those who know nothing about them”.

Total and absolute rejection of the proposal or better said occurrence of the mayor of Badiraguato, José Paz López Elenes. We will see if after this political error they do not freeze it, it is not for less, surely the news reached the National Palace quickly, that is why the prompt reaction of the governor and secretary of Government. So be very careful.

Outstanding

Where they are working on a true program for the construction of peace is in Culiacán, Mayor Juan de Dios Gámez, started this public policy that seeks to promote the culture of prevention of family and gender violence. In addition to generating a link in society and government. Good for this initiative.

Political Memory

“The darkness cannot take us out of the darkness. Only light can do it. Hate cannot get us out of hate. Only love can do it”: Martin Luther King.