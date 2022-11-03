Gateway to the municipality of Badiraguato, in the State of Sinaloa, birthplace of some of the most famous Mexican drug traffickers. SAUL RUIZ

The mayor of Badiraguato, José Paz López, has proposed the creation of a drug trafficking museum in order to attract tourism to his town. The municipality is known for being the birthplace of drug traffickers like Joaquín El Chapo Guzmán or Rafael Caro Quintero, among others. The mayor has defended that the idea of ​​putting together a collection “should not scare” and has asked to see “the positive part”.

In a video, published this Thursday in Millennium, the mayor has maintained the need to recognize the history of the municipality. “No one should be denied. There are many and we are not going to deny anyone, ”he assured before the cameras, in a context that, he has defended, the birth of acquaintances must be accepted bosses in the city of Badiraguato.

Sources from the local government have assured EL PAÍS this Thursday that López’s statements are “out of context” and have reported that, indeed, a museum is being built, although they have denied that it will contain collections or stories related to the drug trafficking issue.

In the video, the mayor of Badiraguato has said that this initiative would give “people a perspective that it is not good to be in this activity” and how “harmful it is to use drugs.” In addition, he has indicated that the construction of a museum on this subject is possible and has defended that it would be advised by experts in cultural centers. “I am not clear about which figures are going to be included there, we are going to listen to the specialists so that they can guide us. If they guide us that it is going to be for the benefit of the municipality, then we also promote it from the Government, ”said López.

The creation of a museum on drug trafficking would not be a novelty in Mexico. In Culiacán, in the State of Sinaloa, the Chapel of Jesús Malverde was built 113 years ago, a space in honor of the bandit who bore that name and who is venerated in some places as The saint of drug dealers. The figure of Malverde entered popular religiosity along with other characters such as the Holy deathof which representations can also be found alongside the images of the bandit.

Badiraguato, located 80 kilometers from Culiacán, was the birthplace of other well-known drug traffickers such as Ismael The May Zambada, Ernesto Fonseca, Arturo Beltrán Leyva, Alfredo Beltrán Leyva or Juan José Esparragoza, The blue.

