Dubai (Union)

The Badel Tennis Championships will launch tomorrow, the ninth edition of the “Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament”, which is organized under the directives and patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, under the slogan “Unlimited Capabilities”. Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex until Monday, April 18th.

The Organizing Committee has completed all preparations to receive the athletes and the public daily after Tarawih prayers to enjoy intense sports competitions, playing arts, strong performance, winning many daily prizes and enhancing social communication in a wonderful Ramadan atmosphere.

The tournament’s competition program includes 8 individual and group games that will be held over 17 days and are distributed in the Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex and its surrounding areas, as well as in the Dubai Club for People of Determination, where volleyball, padel tennis, jujitsu, and bow and arrow tournaments are held within the Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex. While wheelchair basketball competitions will be held at the Dubai Club for People of Determination, the final will be held at the Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex, and running competitions will be held for all groups for distances of 4, 5 and 10 kilometers from the starting and final point at the horse track in Maidan, and a bicycle race will be held in front of the Falcon Center. For heritage sports, it extends for 77 km, the elderly category will stretch for 40 km, and the people of determination category will stretch for 20 km, while the Spartan Nas night race will be held in the open area next to the Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex.

The padel tennis tournament will run from April 2 to 17, while the jiu-jitsu tournament will be held on Sunday, April 3, and the bow and arrow tournament begins on Monday, April 4 and ends on Tuesday, April 5, and the volleyball tournaments that continue until April 18 and the volleyball tournament will start on Wednesday, April 6. Wheelchair Basketball concludes on April 16, Cycling takes place on Friday and Saturday 8 and 9 April, Running on Thursday 14th April and Spartan Nas Night Race on Saturday 16th April.

Over the course of 8 years, the tournament attracted more than 33,000 amateur and professional athletes of different ages and nationalities to participate in various sports competitions, which contributed to the dissemination of the practice of new sports and the emergence of a generation of promising athletes in various sports. The course was launched in 2013 and participated in The first edition was 1,500 male and female athletes, increasing the number of participants year after year until it reached 7,000 participants from 90 nationalities in the seventh edition. The number of sports within the course program each year increased to 13 sports in the seventh edition, while competitions were held in 7 regions in the city of Dubai.