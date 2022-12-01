He said, “The harshest criticism I leveled at myself is that sometimes I tell myself that I should not be an actor, so how can I be an actor who studied and worked in acting, and presented something with such a failure! .. I felt it more than once.”

On the other hand, Badih Abu Shaqra affirmed that he is “not bothered by the criticisms made by others regarding his work, considering that sometimes” they have the right.

And about his participation in the “Stiletto” series, which achieved great success, he told “Sky News Arabia”: “I had a great time filming Stiletto, because the crew was made up of professional actors, and we lived together for a long time, and we cooked, worked and went out together, and these things It was reflected in the atmosphere in front of the camera, given the prevailing atmosphere of familiarity.

With regard to the role of “Khaled” that he presented in the work, he stressed that he “much like him,” adding: “Khaled is very similar to me, especially since he adheres to principles regarding his actions and his life. When we present a character, its composition comes from things we imagine, and from the writer or director.” and of ourselves as persons, we are the actors.”

When asked about the criticisms leveled by some of the idea of ​​presenting works taken from Turkish or international works, as is the case with “Stiletto”, and whether this negatively affects Arab writers and limits their creativity, Abu Shakra said: “First, it does not have to be The events that take place in the Arab work are identical to the Turkish or international series from which it was taken, so it is possible for the events to change.

And he continued, “The writer who rewrites the series taken from the Turkish work, completely reshapes the work to become Lebanese (referring to Stiletto). Resorting to presenting Arabic versions of international series does not mean that Arab writers will not work. If they stop working, this means that we have a problem.” Akbar is not about works inspired by others.”

He concluded his speech by saying: “Writers need more time to write and research, so that the writer does not become a narrator, but rather a researcher. They must also enjoy a greater scope of freedom, to depict reality as it is.”