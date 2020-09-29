Benoît Badiashile is one of the young defenders and with great projection that Real Madrid has controlled for the future, as reported AS. ANDThe left-handed center-back is closely followed by Zidane since he emerged at Monaco in 2018. At the age of 19, Benoît has followed in the footsteps of his older brother Loïc Badiashile, who first came to the Monegasque first team as a goalkeeper. However, the meta has not been as lucky as his little brother and has had to go on loan several times: Rennes, Círculo Brujas or Amiens. Until this preseason he made a stop in the Spanish league, specifically in Las Rozas, a Madrid-based Segunda B team trained by Iván Helguera.

Loïc Badiashile has already made his debut as a roceño footballer, in the team’s first friendly last weekend in Segovian lands against Gimnástica Segoviana (defeat by 1 to 0). Badiashile has so far had a modest career, although he made his Champions League debut in the 2018-2019 campaign defending Monaco’s goal against Bruges. He has also done it in 2016-2017 in Ligue 1.

The French goalkeeper, of DR Congo descent, ends his contract with Monaco in 2021. Doing it well this season in Las Rozas could open the doors of Spanish football for him and who knows, maybe he’ll meet his brother again Benoit in Madrid lands …