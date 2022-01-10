It’s Monday, but it’s in the middle like Thursday. Two years and a day after the signing of Raúl de Tomás for him Spanish. Ten years less one day of the debut and only match of Edgar badia with the parakeet first team. And, at the nerve center of those two ephemeris, the RCDE Stadium, where striker and goalkeeper face each other tonight, in a Espanyol-Elche as a starting point for the most urgent aspirations, and the most ambitious (follow the game live on AS.com).

It’s news the return of Badia, formed in blue and white, because it seems made to measure. The season began on the bench in favor of another expert, Kiko Casilla, now limping from a sprain. But he recovered the stripes in the farewell of Escribá, Mantecón kept it and has strengthened it Francisco. Just in time to play for the first time as a visitor in the place where he briefly debuted with Espanyol, on January 11, 2012, in a Copa del Rey tie against Córdoba (4-2). His stature stopped a stunning projection at the club, to end up showing that he was up to the task.

He will try to spoil that return of the prodigal son From Thomas, who to celebrate the second anniversary of his landing at Espanyol, on January 9, 2020, he was preparing to launch 50 signed shirts into the stands at the end of the game today. As COVID advises against, the ‘pichichi’ parakeet has doubled his bet: will be 100, but they will be delivered under certain conditions, in the coming days and in the club store. So tonight your aim should be limited to the goal of Elche.

Without leaving the goals, or yes, go Vicente Moreno pending the status of his positives in COVID-19 To know what surprise Today’s line-up can bring him – “we live from day to day”, the coach has been lamenting for a week – while Francisco does know that he is recovering those affected Lucas Boyé, Lucas Pérez and Enzo Roco. Up to eight cases had. Although, for cross player tonight, a Oscar Gil Born in Elche, raised in Elche and who has options to regain ownership at Espanyol two and a half months later.

Between anniversaries and ephemeris, Elche is played not to fall hastily in the descent flames in an impregnable stage, the RCDE Stadium, where Espanyol only let seven points escape in the entire first round whose primary objective, permanence, may fall short if from today, at the start of the second round, it continues to offer its best version to its fans. And 100 t-shirts.