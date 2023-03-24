Badgers that are still under the railway at Esch can expect excavators in their burrow on Friday morning. Prorail has started excavating the first badger setts, writes the railway manager on his site. The trains are expected to run again at the end of next week, but that is not entirely certain because the excavation work still has to show how big the castle is.

“We carefully dig inwards from the outside of the embankment,” writes Prorail. “If we still find badgers, they will be anesthetized and taken care of. This is done under the supervision of a veterinarian and ecologist.” Because badgers are nocturnal animals, Prorail is only allowed to dig during the day.

Prorail already started preparations on Thursday morning. The railway manager then mowed around the track and placed so-called non-return valves in front of the entrances to the castle. As a result, badgers could go outside, but not back in.

No trains have been running between Den Bosch and Boxtel since Tuesday, for fear that the rails will sag because of the holes. The tens of thousands of passengers who travel between the two cities every day can take the bus.