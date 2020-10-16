Kangana Ranaut is in the news nowadays due to her statements more than her films. Kangana makes many statements not only on the film industry but also on society and politics. These statements also get disputed at times and people react sharply. Based on some similar statements of Kangana, a Mumbai court has ordered an FIR to be registered against her.

In fact, one petitioner has alleged that Kangana Ranaut is constantly trying to spread communal tension through statements made to the news channel and her tweets. The petitioner has also said that Kangana Ranaut has, through his tweet, at times, served to divide Hindu and Muslim artists and increase social malice. Based on this petition, the Bandra Court of Mumbai has ordered the registration of FIR on Kangana.

Let me tell you that since the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, Kangana Ranaut has been accused of discrimination in Bollywood on nepotism, class and religious grounds. Kangana has openly made sensational allegations on some Bollywood celebrities in many of her videos and interviews. However, neither Kangana has ever lodged a complaint on these allegations nor has she been able to prove them.