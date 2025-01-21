

Loic Badé is called to be one of the protagonists of the next few hours in the transfer market sevillista The defender was already able to leave the club last summer, but in the end he did not leave. Now, Aston Villa are interested in incorporating him while the player continues to be a key piece for García Pimienta.

This Tuesday the footballer trained normally with the rest of his teammates, oblivious to the rumors that place him increasingly closer to the English team. He seemed so isolated that he was joking with another of the most desired players in the Sevilla squad, Dodi Lukebakio. The Belgian has refused to be Kvaratskhelia’s replacement at Naples to remain linked to Sevilla until the end of the season.

Badé, always good-humored, began cycling on the grass of the sports city, causing Dodi Lukebakio to laugh in a video that the club collected and that the French center-back shared on his Instagram stories. The defender in his publication addressed Lukebakio: “Why are you laughing, you bastard?”

Sangante, option to replace Badé

The Senegalese Arouna Sangante is on Víctor Orta’s agenda to relieve Loïc Badé in case Aston Villa finally signs the Sevilla footballer. In turn, the English team is at the expense of releasing former Sevilla player Diego Carlos, after which they will get to work strengthening their defense.