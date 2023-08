How did you feel about the content of this article?

Poster with the image of Facundo Morales during a protest against his arrest in Bolivia in 2019 | Photo: Playback/Twitter

The city of Mar del Plata, located in central-eastern Argentina, witnessed moments of unrest and violence this Thursday (10).

Far-left rioters set fire to the local town hall in a protest over the death of Facundo Molares, a former member of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC).

Rioters stormed and set fire to the local town hall, expressing their outrage with chants of “Justice!” and “Killer State”. Molares had died hours earlier after suffering a heart attack during his arrest for vandalism during a protest in the Argentine capital, Buenos Aires.

Placards and burning tires were used to block access to city hall and convey the “revolt” of leftists in the face of the episode that culminated in the death of Molares.

Facundo Molares wanted to be a “reincarnation” of the communist guerrilla Ernesto “Che” Guevara. He had already been arrested in 2019 for participating in violent protests in Bolivia.

The last protest in which Molares participated was in Buenos Aires. In the Argentine capital, militants of the far-left Rebelión Popular movement, of which Molares was a member, protested against the electoral process that is underway in Argentina.

Local and national authorities condemned the acts of vandalism and violence.