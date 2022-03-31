Mohammed Syed Ahmed (Abu Dhabi)

Moroccan Badr Al Idrissi, coach of Al Dhafra, expressed his optimism about his team’s ability to score more points and secure his stay in the ADNOC Professional League.

Al-Idrisi, who is the third coach to lead the team after the Syrian Muhammad Quwaid and the Brazilian Rogerio Micale, succeeded in collecting 4 points from the last two matches, and is looking forward to completing the season, without losing, and he says about this: The team plays distinguished matches, and all our efforts are based on survival, and we are thinking In ourselves and not in the rest of the competitors, we are well aware of the difficulty of the situation, in light of the competition with Arabism and the Emirates, which are ranked 13 and 14, especially in light of the difference of 5 points with the second and 6 points with the first, but we also take into account that the difference between us and Khorfakkan, which is ahead of us in The standings are 3 points, and with Ittihad Kalba 5 points, and we have to collect the points to advance further in the standings table.

Regarding the hard road that awaits the team in the remaining 7 rounds, most of which collide with big teams, most notably Al Wahda and Al Ain, competitors in the league, Al Idrisi said: Any match is 3 points, and there will be no easy match, and with all our respect for all teams, Al Dhafra is able to Winning over any competitor, including the two sides of the competition for the shield, and the most important thing is that we work hard and prepare the team to provide the best, and compared to the level we presented against Khorfakkan and then the Kalba Union in the past two rounds, we can outperform any competitor, Al Ain and Al Wahda offer great matches and our chances are in front of them, and we will work I have to win regardless of the name of the competitor, and this stage will be very difficult because everyone is fighting for points, and we are ready for the challenge and we will be at the level and collect points.

Al-Idrisi confirmed that the current suspension period came after a high level for the team in the past two rounds, explaining that the continuation of the matches would have been better for the team, but it was also an opportunity to recover the injured and continue preparation, during which the team played a friendly match with Baniyas to maintain the fitness of the matches.

He added: The training is good, and we are happy with the return of Khaled Al-Sinani and Walid Amber and her joining the training, and we hope to restore the defender Leonard Ofor, who is still in the clinic before facing Ajman next Monday, in the 20th round of the league, as well as the case for the player Muhammad Al-Junaibi, and in general the situation is good in The team and spirit are high and we hope to capitalize on that and translate it into positive results.