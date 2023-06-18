IIn the race for the office of Schwerin’s Lord Mayor, SPD incumbent Rico Badenschier prevailed against Leif-Erik Holm from the AfD. Badenschier received 67.8 percent of the votes in Sunday’s runoff. According to the electoral authority, Holm got 32.2 percent. According to preliminary results, turnout was 49.4 percent. In the first ballot two weeks ago, it was 50.6 percent.

For the first time AfD politicians in the run-off election

With Holm, a candidate from the right-wing populist AfD made it into the runoff election in a German state capital for the first time. In addition to the Schwerin Left and Greens, the CDU had also submitted a recommendation for Badenschier. Criticism was caused by the fact that the FDP district association was the only one of the previously defeated parties to have waived an election recommendation for the SPD politician.

The 44-year-old physician Badenschier has been in charge of Schwerin’s administration since 2016. The 52-year-old former radio presenter Holm has been deputy chairman of the AfD parliamentary group since 2017.

The incumbent received 42 percent of the votes in the first ballot on June 4. Holm came second with 27.4 percent. The non-party candidate Thomas Tweer, supported by the CDU, FDP and independent citizens, came third with 17.1 percent. The Lord Mayor of Schwerin is elected for a seven-year term.