Juan Manuel Badenas, second deputy mayor of Valencia and municipal spokesperson for Vox, defended this Thursday the legitimacy of the recent protests in front of the socialist headquarters, although he stressed that the violent must be “removed.” During an interview this morning at PlazaPodCast, He has been asked what the police should do. Should they not charge against the protesters, who wear balaclavas and identify themselves as Nazis, when they try to access the perimeter of the party premises, as happened on Monday and Tuesday in Madrid? Badenas has responded: “[La policía debe] separate people who have a violent attitude. If what you do is simply manifest symbols, but do not attack anyone, it is as if you want to wear a pink or yellow t-shirt. Another thing is what my attitude is wearing that shirt.”

“There were Nazis,” journalist José Forés then told him. ”But being a Nazi is not a crime. I would never be one, but everyone should be allowed, by the right to ideological freedom, to be what they want. It is one thing for someone to say that he is a Nazi, and another thing for him to behave like a violent person or a murderer. What is punished is not the thought. “Thoughts do not commit crimes,” he responded. Given the insistence of the informant on the fact that Nazi ideology is linked to violence, the professor of Civil Law, who was rector of the private International University of Valencia (Viu), points out: “That non-criminal thinking was taught to us.” in right. “If the person behaves violently, they must be removed.” And in reference to the request that Santiago Abascal, leader of Vox, made to the agents a few days ago so that they did not obey the orders of the Government, Badenas has reiterated that there is no rule higher than the Constitution to which police officers can avail themselves if They consider the orders to be illegal.

The delegate of the Hate Crimes Prosecutor’s Office in Valencia, Susana Gisbert, explains why being a Nazi is not a crime: “Criminal Law always punishes behavior, not ways of being or thoughts. Another thing is that the person who claims to be a Nazi behaves and carries out actions in accordance with that ideology. Then, it must be analyzed whether these behaviors constitute a crime or not. Carrying a Nazi flag is not a crime, although it could be the subject of an administrative infraction, depending on the regulations in force in the territory. Now, if, in addition to carrying that flag, one goes around shouting that the Jews must be killed, then a crime would be committed,” she says.

Regarding the violent disturbances in the Madrid protests, Gisbert points out that we must look at the conduct of each of the possible cases. It would be necessary to determine whether the person who carries a Nazi flag and hurls hateful insults against socialists “does so out of ideology or out of simple opposition” to a certain decision.

In it article 510 of the Penal Code, updated in July 2022, hate crimes are expressly noted: “The following will be punished with a prison sentence of one to four years and a fine of six to 12 months: a) Those who publicly encourage, promote or incite hatred, directly or indirectly, hostility, discrimination or violence against a group, a part of it or against a specific person due to their membership in it, for racist, anti-Semitic, anti-gypsy or other reasons referring to ideology, religion or beliefs, family situation, the belonging of its members to an ethnicity, race or nation, their national origin, their sex, sexual orientation or identity, for reasons of gender, aporophobia, illness or disability.

In the second section of the same article, it is indicated: “The acts will be punished with a sentence of one to four years in prison and a fine of six to 12 months when this way promotes or favors a climate of violence, hostility, hatred or discrimination against the aforementioned groups.”

After the interview, the socialist spokesperson in the Valencia City Council, Sandra Gómez, demanded that the mayor, María José Catalá (PP), immediately dismiss Juanma Badenas for apologizing for Nazism and for justifying violence against the socialists. Gómez has shown her “indignation” and recalled that Nazism was an “ideology and policy that killed millions of people in Europe and that took us to the worst moment in our history.”

Marxist invention

Badenas entered the Government of Valencia last month. He even threatened not to support the City Council’s budgets if the Popular Party, who governed as a minority, did not open themselves to the entry of Vox. This Wednesday, there was a striking discrepancy between the two government partners. The PP and the opposition of Compromís and PSPV-PSOE, represented in the Finance Commission of the Consistory, voted in favor of requesting the Government of Spain to declare the Gay Games “as an exceptional public event”, a common mechanism to obtain tax exemptions . Vox voted against.

And he opposed because these games are “an invention of cultural Marxism, of the political left and the defenders of identity politics who seek to impose absolutist ideas on our society,” according to his spokesperson, second deputy mayor and head of Employment and Training. , Juan Manuel Badenas, in statements provided by the municipal group.

The Gay Games are a sporting and cultural event, diverse, inclusive and demanding, open to everyone, held every four years. From founded in 1982 by the American Olympic pentathlete and doctor Tom Waddell, from the USA, have been consolidating themselves as an international event with the potential to attract a good number of participants and visitors to the city that hosts them. Valencia was chosen two years ago to host the next edition in 2026, taking over from cities such as Hong Kong, Guadalajara (Mexico), Paris, Cleveland and Cologne. The participation of between 13,000 and 15,000 athletes and the attendance of some 100,000 visitors is expected, which could generate an economic impact close to one hundred million euros, according to the estimate of the Valencia City Council, chaired by María José Catalá, of the PP, which governs in coalition with Vox.

The Gay Games are, according to the council in a statement, “one of the most important sports and cultural competitions in the world” that have been held every four years since 1982 and bring together athletes and fans around principles such as diversity, participation, inclusion and personal improvement. The games are open to participation by anyone regardless of gender, race, ethnicity, disability, sexual orientation or religion; They will likely be held in June 2026 and will last 10 days. More than 37 sports and 20 cultural events are planned to be practiced throughout the neighborhoods and districts of Valencia.

The Gay Games are being held these days in Hong Kong and Guadalajara, which share the capital. The coronavirus pandemic forced them to change their usual calendar. The previous edition was in Paris in 2018.

