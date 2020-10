STUTTGART (dpa-AFX) – Baden-Württemberg’s Interior Minister Thomas Strobl (CDU) is in corona quarantine. The minister canceled all appointments for the weekend, a spokesman for the interior ministry said on Saturday evening. An officer from his personal protection command had previously received a positive test result. Strobl shows no symptoms. “He is fine and fully able to work,” said the spokesman. The result of Strobl’s corona test was initially still pending./bak/DP/edh