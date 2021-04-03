D.he Greens and the CDU in Baden-Württemberg want to start negotiations on the formation of a second green-black coalition in the coming week. On Thursday, Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann’s proposal to form a green-black coalition with the SPD and FDP instead of the traffic lights initially failed to find a majority in his party’s state board. The vote had to be postponed. On Saturday afternoon, Kretschmann and CDU state chairman Thomas Strobl presented a seven A4-page paper as a result of the two-week explorations. It should be the basis for the coalition negotiations, which begin next Wednesday.

Kretschmann made it clear that this was not a continuation of the old green-black coalition and also not a “complementary coalition” in which the basis of joint work is limited. Kretschmann insisted on the future claim to leadership of the Greens, who got around eight percentage points more than the CDU in the state elections with 32.4 percent. “Now we have a clear claim to leadership, it can be a real new start,” said the Prime Minister.

CDU wants to emphasize the ecological agenda more

Strobl assured several times that the CDU would now accept the Greens’ claim to leadership in the future. The CDU parliamentary group leader Wolfgang Reinhart spoke of a “bourgeois-ecological bridge coalition”.

An ambitious climate protection program is intended to ensure the cohesion of the future state government. The Greens want to convince their CDU-skeptical base and give an answer to the demands of the climate protection movement “Fridays for Future”; With the ambitious climate protection program, the CDU wants to emphasize its ecological agenda more strongly alongside its conservative and social roots. Strobl said that with the issue of climate protection, the Greens had “opened doors” at the CDU. The CDU had already moved strongly towards the Greens in its election manifesto (“New Ideas for a New Era”), but in the previous green-black government there had been a fierce dispute between the Greens and the CDU over the new climate protection law for many months.

The climate protection goals for the future government are now extremely ambitious: Kretschmann said he had great respect for what has been set out to do on this issue. 1000 new wind turbines are to be built in the state forest and on land. The construction of a photovoltaic system on the roof is to be prescribed for private new buildings. Builders who completely refurbish an old building, for example renovating the roof, will also have to install a solar system in the future. Every funding program is to be checked for climate compatibility in the future. In Baden-Württemberg there is to be a “real laboratory climate city”. In the future, there will be quick-charging columns for cars with electric drives within a radius of five kilometers.

Commitment to identity politics

The CDU state chairman Strobl said that the CDU was going “upright” in the coalition and that the second edition of Green-Black should become a “consensus coalition”. In terms of content, there was agreement between the two parties on three quarters of the questions that have now been negotiated. The exploratory paper does not reveal the content-related and personal focus with which the CDU intends to distinguish itself in the future. The budget and security policy are mentioned, and the parliamentary group leader Reinhart also highlighted the agreements to strengthen voluntary work. But it is questionable whether that will be enough for the CDU base.

There could also be conflicts between the Greens and the CDU in social politics. When presenting the exploratory paper, the green state chairman Oliver Hildenbrand emphasized the will of his party and the future government to do justice to “diversity” in society in the future. Therefore there will be a state anti-discrimination law. Hildenbrand, who is assigned to the left wing, also conceals behind the demand and remark a commitment to the so-called identity politics, which is currently being hotly debated within the Green Federal Party and State Party.

Whether the second green-black coalition will work more smoothly than the first will also depend on the allocation of departments: In the past there had been arguments again and again because there were disputes over competencies between the ministries led by the Greens and the CDU-led ministries. According to reports, the Greens are discussing filling the Ministry of Agriculture and perhaps also the Ministry of Education with a Green Minister. The question of which party is allowed to occupy the finance ministry should be interesting; it is a cross-sectional ministry and is extremely relevant for political control alongside the state ministry.

Hildenbrand and the Green parliamentary group leader Andreas Schwarz again justified why, from their point of view, a traffic light coalition with the SPD and FDP would have been the worse solution: The FDP was not prepared to support clear regulatory measures in climate protection policy; there were also differences in pandemic policy. The coalition negotiations are to be concluded by May 8th, and the election of the Prime Minister is scheduled for May 12th.