ofJulian Baumann shut down

Despite clear criticism, Baden-Württemberg wants to use the Luca app to track contacts and appeals to citizens – the app is already available in Stuttgart.

Stuttgart – So far, contact tracing in the Corona crisis has mostly been carried out through written data collection, for example when visiting a restaurant or museum. Baden-Württemberg now wants to use the controversial Luca app from a Berlin startup on a large scale and offer it to the population free of charge. However, the app has long been criticized. The Luca app has been available in the state capital Stuttgart since Wednesday, April 14th. Lord Mayor Frank Nopper (CDU) said the city had “nailed it and Luca was already on [das] Health department connected. “As BW24 * reports, Baden-Württemberg residents should use the controversial Luca app – Stuttgart is a “model municipality”.

When using the Luca app, the State capital Stuttgart (BW24 * reported) act as a “model municipality”. *BW24 is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.