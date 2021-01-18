E.It took a while – but now the triplets Samira, Lara and Vanessa Boess are all in the service of the police. The 24-year-olds have virtually fulfilled a childhood dream. As high school students, they did internships with the police, Lara told the German press agency. While for today’s police superintendent Samira it was already clear that she wanted to become a police officer, the sisters first went other ways.

Lara started training as an administrative clerk. “After two weeks I knew that I wanted to go to the police.” She is now the police chief. And Vanessa actually wanted free weekends and time for her hobby, tournament dog sport. After training as a clerk for office communication, she initially still worked in the profession and is now in training as a police officer candidate.

“It’s perfect for me,” said Vanessa. “I can always ask the two of them if I didn’t understand something at school.” Since all three live at home, the job is also an issue after work. But it won’t be boring, she assured me. “Everyone experiences something different.” And they could share what the other two might have done in a situation.

The common goal of the trio is a job at the Presidium in Karlsruhe. The city is her home, said Samira. In any case, they also wanted to go on patrol because it offered a lot of variety, said Lara. Because of their love for dogs, according to Vanessa, the triplets can also be involved in the dog relay.

The job also has an influence on the private of the three: “You go through life differently when you know what can happen,” said Vanessa. For example, they pay more attention to their bags or avoid crowds at Christmas markets, for example. But you also have to be able to switch off, emphasized Samira. “Otherwise you would be on 180 all the time.” You have to say goodbye to friends who have to do with drugs, she said. Or they went away by themselves.