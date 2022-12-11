The international location competition is getting tougher, Baden-Württemberg also has to fight. The conditions are no longer as good as they used to be in all areas.

Dhe settlement of new companies in Baden-Württemberg has not been very successful in recent years. Northvolt prefers to build in Schleswig-Holstein, Tesla and Intel also did not choose locations between Mannheim and Constance. There is a lack of space, skilled workers, green electricity, funding opportunities and sometimes also the political skills. The construction of the Cellcentric battery cell factory in Weilheim an der Teck – a joint venture between Daimler and Volvo – was also on the brink for a long time due to difficult land issues, but then succeeded. Horror pictures of the threat of de-industrialization in Baden-Württemberg have often been drawn, they are of little help, but the aura of the economic miracle has been tarnished.

In addition, the country only holds its own in the middle in the comparative education studies IQB and VERA. About 20 percent of elementary school students fall short of the required minimum standards in arithmetic, reading and listening. Some companies and the Association of Entrepreneurs Baden-Württemberg (UBW) recently even called for preparatory courses in German and mathematics for trainees in order to make the young people capable of training at all. In terms of research and development (R&D) expenditure in the higher education sector, based on nominal gross domestic product, the southwest no longer holds a top position.