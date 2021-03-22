Today’s federal-state summit on the corona virus in Baden-Württemberg and across Germany will likely tighten the current corona rules – Easter holidays are unlikely.

Stuttgart / Berlin – While the first Germans are on their way to Mallorca by plane, Chancellor Angela Merkel and the state ministers are discussing how to proceed. The coronavirus has caused the incidence value to rise sharply in recent weeks. Therefore, it is now up to the debate whether Germans should be allowed to travel on Easter. As BW24 * reports, there is no Easter holiday for Baden-Württemberg – not even in its own federal state.

