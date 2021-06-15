ofJulian Baumann shut down

The number of corona infections continues to decline and calls for a relaxation of the mask requirement are getting loud. Baden-Württemberg wants to implement them in stages.

Stuttgart – In the past few weeks, the number of corona infections in Baden-Württemberg has continued to decline and relaxations in many areas have come into force. In the meantime, calls are being made in many places for a relaxation of the mask requirement. Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) and SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach have already spoken out in favor of a nationwide abolition of the obligation to be outdoors. In a new revision of the Corona Ordinance, Baden-Württemberg wants to differentiate between the mask requirement in indoor and outdoor areas. In addition, the obligation in schools should be dropped if the incidence in the region remains below 35 and no corona outbreak has been reported for two weeks. As BW24 * reports, Baden-Württemberg wants to relax the mask requirement – this is the plan.

In the fight against that Coronavirus in Baden-Württemberg (BW24 * reported) the mask requirement is the measure that has lasted the longest. *BW24 is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.