Home page world

From: Franziska Vystrcil

divide

(symbol photo) © Karsten Schmalz/Imago

Although Baden-Württemberg is one of the safest federal states in Germany, the number of people with a small gun license is constantly increasing.

Stuttgart – As figures from the Ministry of the Interior show, more and more people in Baden-Württemberg have a small gun license. This trend worries both the Ministry and the police. At the end of 2021, 97,826 small gun licenses were registered in Baden-Württemberg alone – around 4,500 more than a year earlier. The weapons that you can carry with the small gun license are mainly intended for self-defense.

BW24* knows which weapons can be used with the small gun license.

Everyone who applies for a small gun license is carefully checked by the competent authority. *BW24 is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.