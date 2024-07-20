There is a shortage of teachers everywhere. The Young Philologists in Baden-Württemberg, on the other hand, see a surplus of teaching candidates. They complain that there are currently 580 vacancies at grammar schools and 150 vacancies at community schools. With around 1,450 applications, mathematically speaking, not even every second applicant can get a job. These poor career prospects demotivate young teachers and lead to many school leavers deciding against studying to become teachers. The Ministry of Education, on the other hand, does not know the number of 1,450 applicants, although the Philologists’ Association gave it to the main staff council for grammar schools.