D.he cabinet of the future Baden-Württemberg state government is getting younger and more feminine: The CDU will provide three ministers: Economics Minister Nicole Hoffmeister-Kraut, Justice Minister Marion Gentges and Housing Minister Nicole Razavi. The CDU state chairman Thomas Strobl remains deputy prime minister and continues to head the interior ministry, while agriculture minister Peter Hauk also remains a member of the cabinet. Contrary to what was initially expected, the 65-year-old, previous chairman of the CDU parliamentary group, Wolfgang Reinhart, will not become Minister of Justice.

Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann also succeeded in rejuvenating his cabinet team: Danyal Bayaz, 37-year-old former member of the Bundestag, will become finance minister. The doctor of economics was most recently chairman of the Wirecard committee of inquiry for the green parliamentary group. With the faction chairman Andreas Schwarz confirmed in office, Bayaz is likely to be one of Kretschmann’s possible successors.

Kretschmann sends the previous deputy group leader Thekla Walker to the environment minister. The 52 year old politician is an anthroposophist and trained nature educator. Education Minister Theresa Schopper, the previous Minister of State in the Villa Reitzenstein. Florian Hassler, the previous head of the policy department in the State Ministry, will take on her role. Science Minister Theresia Bauer, Transport Minister Winfried Hermann and Health Minister Manfred Lucha (all Greens) also belong to the new government.