Compulsory rapid corona tests will soon be required in schools in the country. They apply in all regions with an incidence above 100.

Stuttgart – The students in Baden-Württemberg are still in the Easter break – but school will start again on Monday, April 12th. For grades 1 to 7, first in distance learning, for the older ones on site. From April 19, there will be a fundamental change for the students: Every school is then obliged to test every student for Corona twice a week. As BW24 * reports, compulsory testing for students in hotspot regions was decided – from April 19.

