The future state parliament in Baden-Württemberg will probably have more representatives than the current one. It is difficult to predict today how many there will be when it is constituted in early 2026. Since the 2021 election, almost everything has changed in the southwest: the state parliament gave itself a new electoral law with votes from the CDU, SPD and Greens. The one-vote system became a two-vote system like in the Bundestag. The parties can now put together a state list.