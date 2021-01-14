Prime Minister Kretschmann decides that daycare centers and schools will remain closed. His education minister Eisenmann is not amused.

BERLIN taz | After Berlin and Brandenburg, Baden-Württemberg also moved away from further school openings in January. As Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann (Greens) and Education Minister Susanne Eisenmann (CDU) announced in a joint statement on Thursday, the daycare centers and primary schools will remain closed until the end of January.

Kretschmann justified the decision with the infection: “We are not yet in a downward trend,” he said with a view to the maximum number of corona deaths and a reproductive value above 1.

Kretschmann also pointed out that the virus mutations from South Africa and Great Britain had already occurred in Baden-Württemberg. Kretschmann also promised parents emergency care for children, but appealed “urgently” to only take advantage of this “in emergencies”.

Education Minister Eisenmann emphasized visibly annoyed that the Prime Minister had made the decision. “I would have liked a differentiated approach,” said Eisenmann. In fact, the CDU top candidate for the state elections in March had promised early day nurseries and elementary schools after the Christmas holidays, “regardless of the infection rate”.

Target now: openings in February

Last week Eisenmann spoke more cautiously of “the goal” of opening daycare centers and primary schools from January 18th. On Thursday she had no choice but to repeat her point of view: Children needed a social structure and care: “Children need other children.”

The opposition SPD welcomed the decision: “It is obvious that common sense has prevailed in the state government!” Said the top candidate for the state elections, Andreas Stoch. He described the school openings planned by Eisenmann as “irresponsible demands”. The GEW Baden-Württemberg had also sharply criticized the plans.

The education union has long been demanding that face-to-face lessons only be permitted according to the recommendations of the Robert Koch Institute, i.e. with reduced class sizes and with a mask in the classroom.

Where Kretschmann and Eisenmann however agree: daycare centers and schools should reopen in February if possible. Eisenmann announced that it would expand voluntary tests for staff at schools and daycare centers. Prime Minister Kretschmann promised to work out an “opening perspective” should the lockdown be extended beyond January. He will insist that the subject be discussed at the next phone call between Chancellor Merkel and the Prime Minister.

On January 5, they agreed to open daycare centers and schools only for emergency care. However, some countries announced easing for graduating classes, daycare centers and primary schools.