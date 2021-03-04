KShortly before the state elections in Baden-Württemberg, the Greens once again increased their lead over the CDU according to a new poll. According to a survey by Infratest dimap for the ARD “Tagesthemen”, which was published on Thursday, Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann’s Greens got 33 percent of the vote, and the CDU only got 25 percent. The union with top candidate Susanne Eisenmann loses two points compared to the survey by Infratest dimap for the SWR and the “Stuttgarter Zeitung” from four weeks ago. But the Greens also lose a point.

While the green-black coalition is losing ground in the corona pandemic, AfD and FDP are gaining ground. The largest opposition party, the AfD, rose by two points to twelve percent, the FDP by one to ten percent. The SPD loses one point and is now level with the Liberals at ten percent. The left can gain one point, but would not make the jump over the five percent hurdle with four percent. The state election is on March 14th.

If the Southwest CDU really only got 25 percent, that would be its historically worst result in the history of the country. With Minister of Education Eisenmann, the party would also undercut the weak 27 percent that were achieved in 2016 with top candidate Guido Wolf. Four years ago the balance of power looked like this: The Greens came in at 30.3 percent, the CDU landed behind the eco party for the first time. The AfD made the leap into the state parliament with 15.1 percent, the SPD slipped to a historically poor 12.7 percent, the FDP came to 8.3 percent and the left weakened with 2.9 percent.

CDU General Secretary Manuel Hagel said of the new survey: “Of course, we are not satisfied with this value. At the same time, surveys are just surveys. The motivation for the next ten days is for us. ”The Green Headquarters, made up of Sandra Detzer and Oliver Hildenbrand, said:“ We are delighted with the continued strong support for our policy in a challenging time. ”FDP top candidate Hans-Ulrich Rülke was delighted on the increase: “We started at six percent in November and are now – a week before the election – obviously at ten percent.” It looks as if more and more people want the Liberals in government.