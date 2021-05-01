Seven weeks after the state elections in Baden-Württemberg, the Greens and the CDU have agreed on a new edition of their government alliance.

Stuttgart – The Greens emerged as the clear winners from the state elections in Baden-Württemberg in mid-March. Now they and the CDU have agreed on a new edition of their government alliance. This was confirmed by the head of the Green Party, Oliver Hildenbrand, on Saturday for the German Press Agency in Stuttgart after the coalition negotiations were concluded. The coalition agreement is to be presented to the public next Wednesday. Next Saturday, party congresses of the Greens and the CDU will vote on the coalition agreement.

The two parties continued their coalition negotiations on Saturday. “We are on the home straight just before the goal,” said CDU country chief Thomas Strobl before the talks began. Green parliamentary group leader Andreas Schwarz said: “We want to turn a button today.” The group around Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann (Greens) and Strobl wanted to clarify final questions about the coalition agreement. The two parties had already largely agreed on Friday.

Baden-Württemberg: Greens and CDU want to continue to govern together

The Greens and the CDU have decided to invest in climate protection, the expansion of high-speed internet and local transport, and the promotion of innovation. There are also plans for more jobs in the police force and schools. But in the coalition agreement, almost every project that entails costs should be subject to a budget reservation. These projects should then be realized when the tax sources are gushing again after the end of the corona pandemic.

Because the start of the new coalition is made more difficult by a lack of money. Because of the corona pandemic, the budget is expected to be missing around four billion euros over the next three years. The Greens * and CDU * have agreed to leave the financial requirements for their new projects open in their coalition agreement.

Green-black in Baden-Württemberg should be continued – potential for conflict due to different priorities?

But the partners also have different priorities. The Greens are pressing for strong investments in climate protection, while the CDU insists on more police stations. However, the CDU had to make significant concessions during the explorations, after all, after the defeat in the state elections, it is a clear junior partner. (dpa / cibo) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.