Baden-Württemberg has declared the highest corona alert level. The measures are to be tightened. Prime Minister Kretschmann appeals to the citizens.

Update from October 17th, 8:40 p.m .: Baden-Württemberg Minister of the Interior Thomas Strobl (CDU) has been in since Saturday as a precaution quarantineafter an officer from his personal protection command responded positively to the Coronavirus has been tested. “He is fine and he is fully able to work,” said a spokesman for Strobl, who is currently not Symptoms shows. The result of a first Corona tests is still pending.

Compared to Friday, in Baden-Wuerttemberg 725 New infections With SARS-CoV-2 registered. This brings the total number of cases in the state to 59,365. Based on the 7 day incidence Heilbronn is considered to have a warning value of 82.9 Hotspot .

Baden-Württemberg proclaims the highest corona alert level – “So that everything doesn’t get out of hand”

Original message from October 17th:

Stuttgart – because of the sharp increase in the number of infections is calling Baden-Wuerttemberg the highest corona alert level out. Other measures to contain the pandemic like a Stricter mask requirement in public and additional Contact restrictions should come into force on Monday. That shared the Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann (Greens) after an extraordinary cabinet meeting.

Due to the speed with which the pandemic is developing, the measures have to be tightened, said Kretschmann. People should avoid unnecessary trips and contacts. “That is the order of the day so that everything does not get out of hand.” A record 7830 new infections were reported on Saturday. Chancellor Angela Merkel therefore felt compelled to address the citizens with a video message.

Corona in Baden-Württemberg: Highest pandemic level declared

The Pandemic level 3 means entering the “critical phase”. This begins in particular when the number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants exceeds the limit of 35 within a week. This has been the case in the southwest since last Thursday. On Friday the so-called Seven-day incidence at 42.2.

Kretschmann had already promised the third and highest level. It is also already clear that from Monday the Mask requirement in secondary schools also in class applies. So far it has only applied to so-called meeting areas such as school corridors, auditoriums and toilets. Masks still do not have to be worn in primary schools. in the Corona hotspot Stuttgart Masks are required in class.

Corona in Baden-Wuerttemberg: Seven-day incidence is crucial for alarm system classification

The state government introduced the three-stage alarm system in September. The seven-day incidence * is decisive for the classification. But other factors also play a role in the assessment, such as the absolute number of infections, the number of tests or the reproductive value (R value) *, which indicates how many people a sick person infects with the virus on average.

It was a good one and a half weeks ago “Rise phase” has been proclaimed in which outbreaks are increasing, crossing county boundaries and increasingly no longer traceable. This Level 2 was accompanied by stricter controls and appeals.

Corona in Baden-Württemberg: State-wide mask requirement in class

The third, critical phase includes others Restrictions on public life – Among other things, the nationwide mask requirement in class. It applies above all to a nationwide seven-day incidence of 35 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. The third phase is characterized by a strong, possibly exponential increase in the number of cases with diffuse, often no longer comprehensible chains of infection.

According to the concept of the state government should then in retail the number of people per point of sale is restricted will. In gastronomy, he could Limited serving of alcohol, one Reservation requirement introduced and the Operation restricted to outdoor areas will. Events and contact options are to be restricted, and hygiene measures and sanctions for violations are to be expanded. Standard care in hospitals should be limited to the bare minimum. With these measures, a general lockdown – the closure of schools and companies – is to be avoided as far as possible.