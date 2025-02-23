The Classification for European competitions It is still taboo subject in the Seville. Or not so much. In the costumes this possibility is discussed, among the players, although sometimes it is made with a small mouth because the team does not … He has managed to link even two victories in the championship, so thinking about there would seem an audacity. Crazy. García Pimienta He wants to keep both speeches. That everything will be seen when four or five days remain, but internally spur to their men to be ambitious and see each game as a final in the search for a major goal. That they do not meet with fulfilling the file of the season, that of not going over excessive trouble, being minimal for a group with that football level.

Of all this he talked Loïc Badé With ABC of Seville, making clear the two positions: the Seville He does not give up anything, but not to do so, he must get used to winning, a situation that he has not achieved to date. «There are only 14 games left. So we don’t have to get lost thinking about Europe or thinking about many things. The most important thing every week is to win the weekend match. You have to focus only on the Majorcawin it and, when there is less games, we are going to see where we are, ”said the French central.

“If we can get to Europe, better,” he added a Badé who has played Champions in it Sánchez-Pizjuán And that has also raised a Europa League With that shirt. Even the current eighth place could give access to play in Europe. He does not doubt that the team has the ability to try to get into privilege positions, a situation that would even relieve an entity in terrible economic problems. «We know that if we are in Europe it can help. We all know if we are in Champions It could help more, but today the goal is to win against Mallorca, ”he said.











