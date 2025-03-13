03/13/2025



Updated at 4:54 p.m.





Like the vast majority of clubs, Sevilla FC is striving for creating quality content on its social networks. An always common resource in the teams is to use their players, so that they collaborate with a statement or participating in some ‘trend’ that is viral. In this sense, one of the most viewed faces in the social networks of the Nervionense club is none other than that of Loïc Badé.

The charism of the French central is beyond doubt. In fact, just arriving in the 2023 winter market, it was involved by Adapt as quickly as possible to the teamstrengthening as headline in the axis of the rear, improving with Spanish and learning from Spanish and Andalusian culture. In sports, this involvement has been seen in its refusal to be transferred to Aston Villa a few months ago, as well as the Captain bracelet on the 27th day of LaLiga against Real Sociedad (0-1).

These are the Spanish tapas that Badé likes the most

On the other hand, in the extra -sports section, Badé also assumes gallons. And it is rare is the video or networks in networks published by the Sevilla in which the Gallic defender does not come out. The last one, A Tiktok game in which he had to order his favorite Spanish tapas In a list: «I love croquettes«He said when the first typical dish of our country came out, so he placed it first. Badé’s favorite Spanish lid followed him Potato tortilla and brave potatoes.

As we said, it is not the first time that the French participates in these social media videos of the club. In fact, without going any further, he “slipped” in the congratulation for the day of Andalusia. “ANDOr I am also an Andalusian, with pure blood»He said smiling after the Andalusians Jesús Navas, Suso, Isaac and Alberto Flores Felicitas in February 28.