03/13/2025



Updated at 5:24 p.m.





In it Sevilleevery two weeks, just when he has to celebrate a victory, everything is laughs and good future thoughts. The truth is that the triumph in San Sebastián He has released the template, since the little fear of falling into the claws of a permanence suffered because of the hard calendar have dissipated and now the atmosphere is so positive that it really thinks about the possibility of defeating the Athletic Sunday. «You have to be ambitious and you have to see it. We know that you can and have a very clear philosophy that is to play gameand to go where we want to win games. We are focused on the match against Bilbao because it will be very important, ”he said Loïc Badéone of the great figures of this Seville, when talking about European options in Sevilla brand radio.

«We are focused on work because we know we can improve many things. We have a very demanding group and We are focused on the next game»He added Badéwho does not want to get out of the speech installed in the costumes. «We have not won but we have not lost twice a consecutive either. It depends on how you see things. We do not want to win only two, we want to win three, four or five consecutivebut you have to go little by little and the most important thing is to try to win this weekend, ”said Galo, who made it clear what the secret of Sevilla’s costumes and his good atmosphere is:«The Mr. is a fucking mother. We do very good things, new players came, a new staff and we needed time to know who we were and we have done very good job. Everyone believes in the projectwe know each other very well and we have everything necessary to finish the season well «.

Badé knows that his summer will talk about his future again, when they call clubs asking for their situation and Sevilla is forced to open the door. «We talk a lot with the board too. They know that the player is important and is the one who chooses. Sometimes offers arrive because they know we are a complicated economic situation and it is easier to buy here, but we talk and the important thing is that we are all happy. If one does not see it well, we are going to stay and continue«, He replied, trying to assert his opinion about who will choose his future, although with the conditions of Nervión, his sale is closer than remote. It is a matter of numbers.