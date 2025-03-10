He Seville FC has taken the step forward before a direct rival, the Real Sociedad. The victory of the pepper in Anoeta (0-1) puts them fully in the bid for a European position one more day, maintaining the hope of achieving a more sweet goal than simple salvation. In addition, Sevilla has managed to break with a very negative streak of results in the Donostiarra fief signing a very serious second half.

And that García Pimienta did not have four important players for the team, since Rubén Vargas It caused low for hip discomfort. In this way, the Swiss joined the absences of Gudelj, Akor Adams and Nianzou. The loss of Serbian caused Saul to start as a captain Saúl Ñíguez. However, the ilicitano was replaced by little and the midfielder handed the bracelet to Loic Badéwhich was at that time the player who has been in the club for longer.

It is the first time that the Frenchman holds Captain’s bracelet, since the current costume leaders are Gudelj, Saul, Marcao and there was Jesús Navas before retiring. The vacancy is empty and Badé has the clear intention of occupying her, although there are players like Suso who have been in the team. However, coach García Pimienta does not have the Cadiz, so it is not ruling out that this image can be seen more often.

Loyalty

This gesture of leading the team has been celebrated by the French player himself. Which took off the shirt after the match, but not the bracelet. In fact, he posed with the youth players showing the garment proudly. A prize for one of the players who most involve And loyalty has demonstrated since he arrived in the Sevillista team.









Badé has rejected several sweet offers Both in summer and winter to stay in Sevilla, publicly admitting that he is the one who decides on his future. In an interview in ABC in Seville, he confirmed that he is happy here and that it is at the site where he has grown up professionally, which has earned him the call of the absolute selection. For the Central, there is little difference between the Canteranos who have been raised on the Utrera road and he, since he exhibits the shield with pride and Sevillismo wants it as if it were a canterano more.